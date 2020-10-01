Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Congress leaders and activists on Thursday held a candle light protest here against the alleged gang-rape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh that has triggered a nationwide outrage.

State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders, besides party workers, took part in the protest near Hussain Sagar lake here, party sources said.

They raised slogans demanding tough punishment to the culprits in the incident.

Separately, Congress leaders, including MP A Revanth Reddy and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy held protests against the death of the woman and the police action against AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

The woman succumbed to the severe injuries she suffered when she was allegedly assaulted by four upper-caste men later arrested -- in the fields at her village in Hathras district on September 14.

