Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Following the allegation made by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accusing BJP's Vinod Tawde of distributing money at a hotel in Maharashtra ahead of the state assembly polls, Congress leaders on Tuesday slammed the BJP, raising concerns about the status of democracy in Maharashtra and stating that the BJP had already accepted defeat in the state assembly polls.

Congress General Secretary and Spokesperson for Maharashtra Sachin Sawant expressed concerns about the state of democracy in the state and further questioned the inaction of the Election Commission on this matter.

Also Read | Central Government Issues NCERT Guidelines for E-Content Development for Children With Disabilities, Informs Supreme Court.

"We are really worried about the status of democracy in Maharashtra... Throughout the elections, we saw several such cases come up where bigger amounts were seized and no FIRs were lodged against the culprits. Every incident has a connection with the ruling party... What was the EC doing all this time?... How was Vinod Tawde present there after the election campaigning ended last evening?" he said.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also commented on the issue, stating that the BJP had already accepted its defeat in the Maharashtra party, claiming that this was why the BJP had to resort to distributing money ahead of the election.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly 'Winter Session' To Be Convened From November 29 to December 3, LoP Vijender Gupta Demands Inclusion of Question Hour.

"BJP has accepted its defeat in Maharashtra; that's why they have started distributing money. BJP leader Vinod Tawde distributing money is an example of this. I want to tell you that you can distribute as much money as you want, but the BJP and Mahayuti will not win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The people of Maharashtra are ready for the power change," Chennithala said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske responded to the accusations and downplayed the incident.

"This is the time of elections, and he is a senior leader. Leaders visit the constituencies to check the preparations for the elections and encourage the workers and officials. There is no objection to that. But the opposition has a habit of creating an issue out of everything...I don't think there is anything serious," Mhaske said.

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal raised questions about the Election Commission's response to these allegations involving BJP leader Vinod Tawde.

Venugopal inquired about the action to be taken by the Election Commission on this matter. He stated that there was clear evidence on the matter and that the BJP was caught red-handed.

"My question is: What is the action taken by the Election Commission? There is clear evidence, and they (BJP) have been caught red-handed," the Congress leader said.

"He knows that he is the general secretary of the BJP, and the Election Commission is not going to do anything against him...The rule of law should be applicable to everyone. If a person is caught red-handed, then he should be arrested immediately. Our appeal to the people of Maharashtra is that this is an indication of where they (BJP) stand. People will give a clear verdict on these things," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)