India News | Congress Made Errors in Nomination Form out of Fear of Defeat: MP CM Mohan Yadav on Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha Nomination Rejection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Congress made errors in its Rajya Sabha nomination papers out of fear of defeat, after the nomination of senior party leader Meenakshi Natarajan was rejected ahead of the June 18 biennial elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav dismissed the Congress's allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission, claiming that the opposition party's own negligence led to the rejection of the nomination.

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"Regarding the rejection of a Congress candidate's nomination, it seems Congress itself, out of fear of losing, made errors in the form. Many within Congress were eyeing that seat. It's a matter of basic negligence; if one can't even fill out a form correctly after being in politics for years, it's their internal failure," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the BJP's organisational culture and expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects.

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"BJP's tradition is to work with everyone, from a common worker like Mahesh Kevat to veteran leaders. We are confident that under PM Modi's leadership, we will win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The remarks came a day after Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan slammed the BJP following the rejection of her nomination papers. Addressing a press conference, Natarajan accused the ruling party of attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha elections.

"It all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy. They are clearly attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they previously subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh," Natarajan alleged.

She further said the issue extended beyond a single election and was linked to broader concerns about democratic institutions.

"This is not merely about a Rajya Sabha seat or a specific candidate; it is about the broader struggle for the 'Idea of India' and democracy that our leader Rahul Gandhi is waging," she said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari also attacked the BJP, alleging that the rejection of the nomination was politically motivated and asserting that the party would challenge the decision.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal termed the rejection a "blatant attempt" to undermine the democratic process, while party leader Jairam Ramesh led a delegation to meet Election Commission officials over the matter.

Polling for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections is scheduled to be held on June 18. The Election Commission has said it will meet a Congress delegation on Wednesday regarding concerns raised over the rejection of Natarajan's nomination papers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)