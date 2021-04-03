Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Congress Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil on Saturday held a meeting with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over issues including corruption allegations against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and lack of co-ordination among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.

This comes after Patil held a meeting with the senior leaders and ministers of Congress on Friday.

According to sources, the Congress leaders in the meeting had apprised HK Patil about the lack of co-ordination among MVA partners and the Congress not being taken into confidence on the matter related to Deshmukh.

Patil raised these issues with the Chief Minister in the meeting today.

Deshmukh is facing allegations of corruption by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

On March 25, Deshmukh had written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray to investigate the corrupt malpractices allegations levelled against him by Param Bir Singh.

Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

