Bengaluru, Sept 21 (PTI) Congress MLA B K Sangamesh and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a private hospital here, the legislator said on Monday.

"Me and my wife were found positive for coronavirus. We are asymptomatic but we rushed to Bengaluru and got ourselves admitted to the Manipal Hospital here," Sangamesh, representing Bhadravathi constituency, told PTI.

Also Read | Donald Trump to Nominate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement by End of Week.

They tested positive for the virus on Sunday, he said.

Several legislators, including ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Also Read | Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)