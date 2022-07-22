Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday demanded a probe into the Punjab excise policy, saying it has destroyed businesses of hundreds of local liquor traders to oblige a few favourites.

Khaira's remarks came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the national capital government's excise policy over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

In a statement here, Khaira, who is also the All-India Kisan Congress president, took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal "for crying persecution over the CBI probe".

"It is an irony that while Kejriwal is crying wolf in Delhi and issuing clean chits to his ministers accused of corruption with irrefutable evidence, his government in Punjab is orchestrating a malicious and vengeful vendetta campaign in the state against political opponents on baseless allegations of corruption," he said.

The Congress leader said there was a need for a similar probe into the excise policy in Punjab, which he alleged "has been tailor-made to handover the entire liquor trade in the state to select few favourites for reasons best known to the AAP leadership".

The Bholath MLA alleged there were serious allegations of wrongdoings while finalising the excise policy in Delhi and the issue came up during the Punjab elections also.

"Why is the Delhi CM so afraid of the CBI probe," he asked while adding similar tactics were used in Punjab to oblige a particular group of people and handover them the entire liquor trade at the cost of local liquor traders.

He said the new excise policy, which is influenced by some liquor giants with multinational interests, has ruined businesses of hundreds of small-time traders.

"AAP is completely exposed, whether in Delhi or Punjab, as the mask of honesty has already started wearing off," Khaira said while disclosing that his party will also seek a similar probe into the excise policy in Punjab.

The excise policy for the year 2022-23 was approved in a cabinet meeting here last month.

