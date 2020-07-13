Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi, the Congress MLA who joined BJP, has been appointed as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited.

Lodhi has been also accorded the status of a Cabinet minister.

Lodhi, Congress MLA from Bada Malhera had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal on Sunday.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma who was appointed as Protem Speaker till the election of Assembly Speaker, had accepted the resignation of MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government has also appointed independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal as the chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited. He has been accorded the status of a Cabinet minister too.

Now, the strength of the Congress in the state Assembly has reduced to 91.

In March this year, Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress, triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who left the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in a turmoil resulting in the fall of his government in the state.

On March 23, Chouhan took oath as chief minister.

Earlier in first week of July, 28 ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)