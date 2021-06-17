Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress's youngest legislator in the state, Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday dashed off letters to the party's top leadership - Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi-- complaining against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap.

He has accused the senior leader of obstructing work in the Bandra East constituency and encouraging leaders, who were suspended for working against him in the 2019 elections.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, MLA from Bandra East, in his letter has complained that Bhai Jagtap is trying to sideline him to make another Youth Congress leader Suraj Singh Thakur as Mumbai Youth Congress chief. Zeeshan has also made allegations that Bhai Jagtap and Mumbai Congress have not followed party protocol and not invited him in a programme of Congress in his constituency's BKC Area.

Bhai Jagtap has also responded to Zeeshan Siddiqui's allegations.

Speaking to ANI Jagtap said, "Zeeshan is just 27 years old and he himself has given 40 years of his life to the Congress party so Zeeshan must not teach him about party protocol. There are many instances when Zeeshan has intentionally violated party protocol. As far as supporting Suraj Singh Thakur is concerned, I will keep supporting him as he is a key worker of Congress and works on the ground. I will try to solve the matter of the party in the party forum only." (ANI)

