New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Congress member Suresh Kodikunnil on Tuesday raised the issue of sexual assault on a COVID-19 patient in Kerala and urged the Centre to seek a detailed report on the incident.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, he said it shows that there is no protection available for coronavirus patients in the southern state.

"The incident that has happened in the state of Kerala is a shame for the country. So I would like to request that the Health and Family Welfare Ministry should ask for a detailed report on the incident,” Kodikunnil said.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman COVID-19 patient was sexually abused by an ambulance driver while she was being shifted to a first line treatment centre near Pathanamthitta in Kerala, police said.

