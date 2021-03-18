New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave a notice for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding "a discussion on the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act."

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced on Monday in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

"In order to give effect to the interpretation made by the Supreme Court, a Bill, namely, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks, inter alia, to clarify the expression 'Government', which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of NCT of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions," reads an excerpt from the bill.

The main objective of an adjournment motion is to draw the attention of the House to a recent matter of urgent public importance. (ANI)

