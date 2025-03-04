New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh took to social media website X to sharply criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent downturn in Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) stocks.

"For quite some time, the PM has been highlighting how PSU stock values have been booming and saying this demonstrates his Govt's deep commitment to the public sector. Well, now PSU share values have come crashing down," Ramesh wrote.

He went on to accuse the government of misleading the public, stating that investors have now realized that the PM's claims were "largely bogus."

He wrote, "Investors have realised that the PM's claims are largely bogus. Intrinsic values that were eroded significantly in the last decade are being discovered."

Ramesh also called attention to what he perceives as the true agenda behind the Modi government's approach to the public sector.

"The Modi Govt has one agenda: to dismantle the public sector and hand over public sector companies to its favoured few," he posted.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the centre over privatization policies after a meeting with individuals associated with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) at the Parliament Complex in Delhi last December.

Rahul Gandhi had accused the government of being intent on privatizing even the profitable PSUs, alleging that national assets were being handed over to a 'select group of capitalists.'

Taking to its official handle on X, the Congress party posted, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met people associated with Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The Modi government is bent on privatizing even the profitable PSUs."

"The country's assets are being handed over to select capitalists. We have been raising our voices against this issue from the streets to the Parliament and will continue to do so," the post said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was also present at the meeting. (ANI)

