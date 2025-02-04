New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress MP, Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion seeking the suspension of regular proceedings to discuss the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations concerning the appointment of Vice-Chancellors and the hiring of contract teachers.

Raising the issue in a notice, Tagore said, "I rise to move an Adjournment Motion regarding the recent changes to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which severely threaten the autonomy of academic institutions and the quality of higher education in our country."

Highlighting the key concerns, he stated, "The draft UGC regulations issued on January 8, 2025, propose significant changes to the processes of hiring contract teachers and selecting Vice-Chancellors, undermining academic freedom and concentrating power in the hands of Governors."

Speaking on the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, Tagore noted, "The new regulations allow individuals from industry, public sectors, and non-academics to be appointed as Vice-Chancellors, deviating from the 2018 guidelines which required Vice-Chancellors to be experienced academicians."

On the issue of contract teachers, he said, "The new regulations remove the cap on hiring contract teachers, which previously restricted them to 10% of the total faculty. This will lead to an increase in temporary appointments, leaving teachers without job security and proper benefits."

Tagore further highlighted concerns from state governments, stating, "These regulations also give Governors more control over selecting Vice-Chancellors, disregarding state governments' rights in managing their universities. This will deepen tensions between the Centre and state governments, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala."

Referring to political reactions, he said, "Chief Ministers like M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu have expressed concerns over the absence of state representation in Vice-Chancellor selection committees. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana has also criticized these regulations, describing them as an unconstitutional attempt to take over the administration of universities."

Urging the government to reconsider, Tagore said, "Given the widespread concerns, I urge the government to reconsider these proposals and engage in thorough consultation with all stakeholders." (ANI)

