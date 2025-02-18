New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday expressed concerns over the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner, questioning the urgency of the decision despite the ongoing legal challenge regarding the formation of the selection committee.

He emphasized that in a democracy, elections should not only be fair but also perceived as fair, criticizing the move as a violation of the Supreme Court's authority and the spirit of the Constitution.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "... The formation of the selection committee for this matter has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The matter has also been accepted for hearing in the Supreme Court. In such a situation, what was the hurry that the appointment was made during this time? ... In a democracy, elections should not only be fair but should also appear to be fair ... This is a contempt of the Supreme Court and the basic spirit of the Constitution."

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had raised questions about the composition of the government-dominated panel during a speech in Lok Sabha earlier this month. While attending the selection committte meet Rahul Gandhi submitted a dissent note objecting to the mechanism of the appointment said sources.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam: Agra Woman Held Under 'Digital Arrest' Through Internation Call, Duped of INR 2.80 Lakh; Private Bank Manager, Aide Arrested From Kota.

Earlier on Monday, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India. A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner, as Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with an effect from February 19, 2025.

The appointment was made in the exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

In another notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that Dr Vivek Joshi has been appointed Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Gyanesh Kumar succeeds Rajiv Kumar, who will be demitting the office of Chief Election Commissioner on February 18.

Rajiv Kumar joined ECI as Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020, and assumed charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India on May 15, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)