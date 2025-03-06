New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Reacting to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's remarks on the three-language policy, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday said that his party has deliberated extensively on matters of education and language, and the existing framework remains in effect.

"Congress has held lot of discussion for education and language and the formula that we have given is still implemented. If any change regarding it comes up in the Parliament, we will put forward our opinion on it," Tiwari told ANI.

His remarks come in response to Naidu's statement on Wednesday, where the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister emphasized the need for multilingual education. Stressing that language is primarily a tool for communication, Naidu highlighted the global prominence of regional languages such as Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

"Language is only a means of communication...All of you are aware that Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and other languages are shining globally...Knowledge is different, language is different. I'm going to promote 10 languages, including international languages, in every university. Students can study, go and work there. They need your services," Naidu said.

He further asserted that, " Not only three languages, I will promote multi-languages. We had to promote Telugu. We should also promote English as it is an international language for livelihood. It is better to learn Hindi so that we can mingle with people easily."

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to "impose" Hindi.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the Centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the importance of promoting Indian languages through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.(ANI)

