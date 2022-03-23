New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss inflation and hikes in prices of fuel and LPG gas cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices were raised on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise a litre in the national capital. Petrol will be sold at Rs 97.01 per litre while it would be Rs Rs 88.27 for diesel today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Opposition parties created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha against rising fuel prices in the country.

The Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and Congress, created pandemonium after the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected their plea to hold a discussion over rising fuel prices under Rule 267.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

