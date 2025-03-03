Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, requesting an inquiry into the suspicious death of film producer Kedar Selagamsetty.

Reddy, MP from Bhuvanagiri, stated that there are serious allegations and suspicions regarding the involvement of some key Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leaders who had been in Dubai on the same dates.

In the letter, he wrote, "I would like to bring to your kind attention the recent unfortunate demise of renowned film producer/realtor Kedar Babu. His sudden and untimely passing has raised several doubts and concerns among the film fraternity and the public. Various speculations are being made regarding the circumstances of his death, and there is an increasing demand for a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter."

Reddy told ANI that Selagamsetty was associated with BRS leaders when they were in power and became a big businessman. When he died, the BRS leaders were in Dubai, and there was a need to understand what happened, he added.

"I am asking for an inquiry from the frontal agencies with regard to Kedar Babu, who died on February 24. It was a suspicious death, as we heard. He was also associated with the BRS leaders in the past during their tenure. He became a big businessman then only. We have a doubt that a lot of money laundering happened through this guy. When he died, some of the BRS leaders were in Dubai. We want to understand what exactly happened there. Being a Central minister, G Kishan Reddy has an equal responsibility to probe this and hence I wrote a letter to him," the Congress MP said.

Demanding a high-level inquiry, Reddy wrote that a fair investigation was important to ensure justice was served and those responsible were held accountable.

"These allegations demand an urgent, high-level inquiry to uncover the truth. Given the political sensitivity and the public interest in this matter, a fair and transparent investigation is crucial to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible, if any, are held accountable," the letter read.

Reddy urged the Union Minister to initiate an enquiry through central agencies as it would help address public apprehensions and uphold trust in the system.

"In light of these concerns, I sincerely request you to initiate an enquiry through central agencies, being in central cabinet hailing from Telangana, witnessing the last 10-year rule and misuse of state resources, and a detailed and independent probe into this case at the earliest. Ensuring a proper investigation will help address public apprehensions and uphold trust in the system," the letter read. (ANI)

