New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave a notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss the establishment of a renewable energy facility near the Indo-Pakistan border.

In his notice, Tewari wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, saying that reports in the public domain suggest that a private company is establishing a large renewable energy facility near the Indo-Pakistan border.

He further claimed that the same area was a theatre of conflict in 1965.

"Reports in the public domain suggest that a private company is establishing a large renewable energy facility in close proximity to the Indo-Pakistan border, an area that was a theatre of conflict in 1965. The presence of such infrastructure near a strategic military zone raises concerns about the movement of armoured vehicles and troops in the event of a conflict, potentially having serious implications on national security," Tewari said.

"Given the seriousness of the issue, it is imperative that the House discuss this matter and seek clarity from the Government on the rationale behind granting permissions for such establishment," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Kerala, Hibi Eden, also gave a notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the House's business to discuss the issue of Jolly Madhu.

"Jolly Madhu, a Coir Board employee for 30 years, a widow since 2020, and a cancer patient under lifelong treatment since 2016, faced harassment for refusing to approve inflated cost estimates for exhibitions, seminars, and showroom relocations and for not changing the Secretary-In-Charge's designation to Secretary without Ministry approval," the Congress MP said.

"Jolly was issued an unjust transfer order on 14 August 2024 from her hometown Kochi to Rajahmundry, AP, in violation of government transfer policy and service rules. Her appeals to MSME, PMO, and grievance portals went unanswered, and her salary was also withheld from August 2024," he added.

He further said that in January 2025, the new Secretary demanded that Jolly apologize to the Chairman and withdraw her complaints.

"Under severe stress, Jolly suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and collapsed while drafting a reply to the Secretary on January 31st. She eventually passed away on February 10, 2025, at Amrita Hospital, Edappally. It is imperative that this House discusses this issue in detail," he added. (ANI)

