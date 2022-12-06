New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Congress MPs including its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.

The day, also called the 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas', commemorates Ambedkar's contribution to Indian society.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported women's rights and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and other leaders, on Ambedkar's death anniversary. (ANI)

