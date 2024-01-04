New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Congress National Alliance Committee on Thursday held a meeting, which was presided over by the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi.

The meeting featured discussions on various issues ahead of the all-important seat-sharing negotiations with other leaders in the Opposition bloc.

The meeting was attended by former Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupesh Baghel, and party seniors KC Venugopal, Salman Khurshid and Mukul Wasnik, among others.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the chairman of the Congress's Alliance Committee, Wasnik, said the panel briefed Kharge and Rahul on the meetings held with the party leaders of various states.

He said further discussions will take place with partners in the INDIA bloc at the earliest possible opportunity when they are available for discussions.

To a reporter's question, he said seat-sharing discussions were accorded top priority during the deliberations at the meeting. However, he stopped short of giving a specific deadline on when the talks on seat allotment for the Lok Sabha elections will be completed.

Earlier in the day, the Congress, renamed Rahul Gandhi's Yatra 2.0, from January 14, as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', saying that they would invite all leaders in the INDIA bloc to join the march wherever they can.

Coming in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections, at a time when the Congress is still smarting from the rout in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan; the grand old party is counting on the yatra, from Manipur to Mumbai, for some momentum that it could carry into the crucial electoral test.

Taking to his official handle on X, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, detailed the route map of the yatra to be undertaken by the Wayanad MP in a post on Thursday.

The yatra will begin from Manipur's capital, Imphal, on January 14 and is scheduled to culminate in the country's commercial capital, Mumbai, on March 20.

The party has also extended the ambit of its yatra by adding Arunachal Pradesh to the route. (ANI)

