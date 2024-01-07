New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election 2024, the Congress National Alliance Committee meeting is underway to discuss the seat-sharing formula in Bihar on Sunday.

Earlier, RJD MP Manoj Jha arrived at the residence of Congress leader and convener of the Congress National Alliance Committee, Mukul Wasnik in the national capital.

Congress National Alliance Committee members Ashok Gehlot and Salman Khurshid are also present.

This is the first meeting with RJD to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the state of Bihar.

The Congress formed the five-member NAC, with Wasnik as convenor and veteran leaders including former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members.

The committee is tasked with examining various aspects of forming alliances with other political entities in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded in Delhi on December 19 with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution has been passed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

The meeting took place amid escalating political tensions between the opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

The meeting witnessed the attendance of 28 parties. (ANI)

