Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Ahmedabad is all set to host the 84th National Convention of the AICC on April 8-9, marking the event's historic return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

As part of the convention, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held later today in the city.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi left their residences in Delhi for Ahmedabad to attend the meeting.

The meeting, set against the scenic backdrop of the Sabarmati Riverfront, will also be attended by other top leaders of the Congress, including the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

Earlier on Saturday, AICC formed a drafting committee for the meeting. The committee consists of big names, such as Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel, and 13 others. Randeep Surjewala has been named the Convenor of the drafting committee.

On Sunday, Congress MP and party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh traced the Indian National Congress's long-standing connection with Gujarat and announced that the next meeting is scheduled for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad under the presidency of party leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Indian National Congress was established on December 28, 1885. It first met in Gujarat at Ahmedabad during December 23-26, 1902, under the presidentship of Surendra Nath Bannerjee. The second time the INC met in Gujarat was at Surat during December 26-27, 1907, under the presidentship of Rash Behary Ghose. The third time the INC met in Gujarat was again in Ahmedabad during December 27-28, 1921, under the presidentship of Hakim Ajmal Khan," Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

"The INC met in Gujarat for a fourth time at Haripura during Feb 19-21, 1938, under the presidentship of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The INC met in Gujarat for the fifth time at Bhavnagar during Jan 6-7, 1961, under the presidentship of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy," he added.

On Monday, Congress MP and CWC member Shashi Tharoor said CWC and AICC sessions would provide an opportunity for the party to discuss the future direction of the country.

Reflecting on the significance of these meetings, Tharoor noted, "This is a very important conference for us. Mahatma Gandhi ji became the President of Congress 100 years ago, and that was a historic event. Another thing is, we all know that this year marks the 150th birthday of Sardar Patel, so it's also a very significant event in the history of Congress and the country."

"So, keeping both these things in mind, we are coming to Ahmedabad. Tomorrow, there is a meeting of the Working Committee, and the day after tomorrow, you know that the entire AICC, over 1,200 people, will sit together and have discussions. After the meeting, we will know what is said, what is discussed. But I think all of us want to hear about how we should move forward with the country's work. All political parties are working on this, and what strategies should be adopted to move the country forward. Our leadership should focus on these aspects. We should also listen to other leaders and ask them what they think," he added.

