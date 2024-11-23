Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Congress and NCP (SP) faced setbacks in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, with party candidates losing from the Saoner and Katol assembly seats in Nagpur district.

Congress leader and former minister Sunil Kedar's wife, Anuja Kedar, lost to BJP's Ashish Deshmukh by 26,401 votes in the Saoner assembly seat.

Deshmukh polled 1,19,725 votes, while Anuja Kedar bagged 93,324.

Sunil Kedar represented Saoner, a Congress stronghold, four times since 2004. However, he could not contest the elections due to his conviction in the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank scam.

BJP candidate Ashish Deshmukh is the son of two-time MLA Ranjit Deshmukh. He had unsuccessfully fought against Sunil Kedar in the 2009 assembly elections.

Ashish Deshmukh, a former MLA from the Katol constituency, had defeated undivided NCP's Anil Deshmukh in 2014 on a BJP ticket. This time, the saffron party fielded him from Saoner.

The Congress's MVA ally, NCP (SP), faced an upset in the Katol assembly seat, where its candidate and former minister Anil Deshmukh's son Salil lost to BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

Thakur secured 1,04,338 votes against Salil Deshmukh's 65,522 votes.

In 2019, Anil Deshmukh won the seat by defeating Thakur by 17,057 votes.

