Langthabal (Manipur) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday accused the Congress of "neglecting northeastern states" and said Manipur has seen a lot of development in the last five years.

Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Manipur, Singh said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the "face" and "fortune" of the northeastern states.

He said Manipur today is known for its development and not violence.

"Congress neglected the northeastern states for decades. It reflects their anti-development and anti-northeast mindset. A lot has changed in Manipur in the last five years (of BJP-led government rule). Today Manipur is known for its development and not violence. 'Confidence of development' is clearly visible here," Rajnath Singh said.

"Insurgency has been a major problem in the North-Eastern region but durable peace is visible ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power. Incidents of violence are at the lowest today. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, both the 'face' and 'fortune' of north-eastern states has been changing rapidly and drastically," he added.

Hailing Chief Minister N Biren Singh government, he said since BJP came to power in Manipur, the state witnessed rapid development.

"During the Modi government, road, rail and air connectivity in the region has improved. No one has been able to level allegations of corruption against any minister of the BJP at the Centre. We want to root out corruption by bringing change to the system. The entire northeast including Manipur can be developed as a tourist hub. The BJP-led governments are working towards this end," he said.

The elections in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

