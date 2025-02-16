Gurugram, Feb 16 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday nominated Seema Pahuja, a two-time councillor, as its candidate for the Gurugram Mayoral elections. Pahuja will be up against the BJP's Rajrani Malhotra.

Pahuja has had a long association with Congress, holding several key positions within the party until 2019.

After that, she briefly joined the BJP, only to resign during the last assembly elections in support of independent candidate Naveen Goyal.

According to political experts, the Congress is playing the Punjabi card to challenge the BJP's candidate Rajrani Malhotra, who is the wife of Tilak Raj Malhotra, a former district president of the BJP and a long-time member of the RSS.

Tilak Raj Malhotra had even contested the 2000 Gurgaon assembly election as the BJP's candidate when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in charge of Haryana.

Although Rajrani Malhotra is relatively new to the political scene, her candidacy is seen as an effort by the BJP to attract the Punjabi vote in Gurugram, as she hails from the community.

