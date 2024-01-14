New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday described the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress as a hoax and said its senior leaders were not getting justice and joining other outfits.

Thakur referred to the exit of leaders such as Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hardik Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Sunil Jakhar from the Congress.

"There is a long list of leaders who have left the Congress as they are not getting justice in the party. Now, Milind Deora too has left the Congress," the senior BJP leader said.

A former Union minister and once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Deora quit the Congress on Sunday to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The Nyay Yatra of the Congress is a hoax. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi talk of justice to the people, but the reality is Congress leaders themselves are deprived of justice," Thakur said.

The Union minister said people have reposed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were keen to align with him.

Taking a dig at the opposition bloc INDIA, Thakur said that in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee was not ready to share seats with the Congress, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not keen to become the convenor of the alliance, when Mallikarjun Kharge's name was put forth as face of the coalition, the Gandhi family was unhappy.

"This is not an alliance but entertainment," Thakur said.

