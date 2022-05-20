New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday took a dig at the Congress for playing dynasty politics saying that the 'party is neither national nor Indian nor democratic'.

Nadda, speaking at a seminar organized in Delhi, said, "Congress is no longer a national party, nor is it an Indian and democratic party. Practising dynasty politics, Congress has now become a brother-sister's party."

According to Nadda, regional parties are devoid of ideology and are formed only to get power. "Initially, they talk about ideology but after coming to power the ideology gets sidelined and the party turns to dynasty politics."

The BJP national president said, "BJP is the only party which is capable of maintaining internal democracy. We have a moral right to speak on this subject. You people have voted the right person to power. Is any party capable of taking decisions for a healthy democracy? What is the health of the party? What is the relation of leaders in the party? Where does our democracy stand?"

Citing examples of other parties, he said that you can see with whom BJP is fighting. "In Jammu and Kashmir, we are fighting PDP. How is Siromani Akali Dal running in Punjab? We are fighting Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. You understand that there is a big threat to democracy! We are fighting Lalu Ji in Bihar and Didi and her nephew in Bengal. These parties have the ideal 'my wish, my rule'," added Nadda.

Nadda, speaking about dynasty politics, said, "After Babuji became old, the son took over the party. Biju Janata Dal in Orissa, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, TRC in Telangana, Karunanidhi family in Tamil Nadu, Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra are all political parties of the family. When Lalu Ji became old, his son took over. If you look at the map, then the NCP in Maharashtra is also in the same condition. What is the purpose of these parties? They have no ideology. Their work is aimless. All these parties first came out as regional parties. In this also Congress is the one to be held responsible. They did not pay attention to regional interests. Individuals in regional parties took over the party while issues of national importance were put aside."

According to Nadda, in dynasty politics, personal interest becomes more dominant. "Their vote bank also shrinks. How did Congress get to this level? BJP is not standing because of us. For four decades the party has worked hard to be here. It is an 18 crore party. If we have humility, we will get respect", added the BJP national president.

"The change in the thinking of the national party came during Emergency, when the Speaker said 'Indira is India, India is Indira.' We are a party with ideology. We also have a cadre from whom we get support." (ANI)

