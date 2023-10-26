Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Congress Party's core committee meeting concluded at Garware Club in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday.

After the Maharashtra Congress Core Committee, state Congress chief Nana Patole said that the seeds sown by BJP in 2014 by not giving reservation to Marathas, the situation in Maharashtra, the issue of reservation, the unrest in the state and the fight between the society, should be stopped.

"Our leader Rahul Gandhi has laid down the role of caste-based census...Congress party has decided its role...Congress party will play the role of providing justice to the people," he added.

He further said that the meeting today was about the situation prevailing in Maharashtra because of reservation.

"The (present) government is involved in corruption and they are robbing the hard-earned money of Maharashtra's public," he added.

The meeting was attended by State President Nana Patole, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, former CM and Working Committee member Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, former Union Minister Milind Deora, and other leaders.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences over the death of two people from the Maratha community and appealed to the activists not to commit suicide.

"Today I want to appeal that two people from the Maratha community committed suicide, I'm also from the Maratha community and the son of a farmer, I express condolences to those who have committed suicide. Please think about your families before taking such steps," CM Shinde said.

The Maratha community held a protest for over a month for the community's inclusion into the OBC list in the state.

On September 1, a clash broke out in Jalna between police and those demanding reservations for the Maratha community. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the demonstrators. (ANI)

