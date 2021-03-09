Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged the Congress has communally polarised the atmosphere in the polls bound state by joining hands with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Speaking to media here, Sarma said, "By forging an alliance with communal party Congress has polarised the election. Had Congress contested separately, polls would have been fought on development issues. But by aligning with AIUDF, Congress has made this poll a conflict of civilizations."

The convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Sarma further said had Congress contested separately, the three-phase assembly polls would have been fought on the plank of development.

"But the opposition party has made this poll into a conflict of civilisation by aligning with the AIUDF," said the BJP leader.

While reacting to question on the possible impact of the Congress-AIUDF alliance, Sarma said, "It will positively impact us and lead to complete polarisation because people of Assam will not vote for the AIUDF. So, by forming an alliance with a communal party, Congress has polarised the elections completely."

The BJP's campaign for the assembly polls in Assam will focus on ''surakshya'' (security), ''sabhayata'' (civilisation) and ''vikas'' (development), he said adding "We talk about 'surakshya' all along because the composite Assamese culture is under threat."

The state's Finance, Health and Education Minister said, "We talk about civilisation because it is under threat. Then we have to talk about development. These will be the three pillars of our campaign."

When asked if Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be an issue during the polls, Sarma said, "nobody is concerned about it "as it lost traction after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and the world.

"Neither am I speaking for it nor against it. People have gone beyond that. Already Parliament has passed a law. It is a fait accompli. People have seen many things over the last one year. They are talking about something else now. The focus has shifted from CAA to Ajmal," he said.

The term of the 14th legislative assembly of Assam ends on May 31 and polls for the 126-Assembly will be held in three phases starting from March 27.

The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls.

The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1.

A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6. (ANI)

