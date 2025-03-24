New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI):Congress Rajya Sabha MP on Monday sharply criticised the vandalism committed by the youth wing of Shiv Sena's Shinde faction in the controversy over comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks, labelling it "hooliganism" and a sign of "fascism and dictatorship."

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "That person didn't mention anyone's name. Otherwise, legal action could have been taken. But breaking into someone's home to vandalise it is hooliganism. The public is paying the price of the internal conflict in BJP's Maharashtra government. This is fascism and dictatorship."

The remarks follow an incident where Shiv Sena's youth wing workers ransacked a venue in Mumbai linked to Kamra's comedy show in which he had reportedly targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

An FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for allegedly vandalising The Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai.

According to Sub-Inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on and forced the show to be closed down and vandalised the set.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351(2), 352, 333, 37(1), and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and also under Sections 37(1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that such acts can't be justified as "freedom of speech".

Fadnavis stressed that while there is freedom to perform stand-up comedy, it does not extend to making "unchecked statements". He further demanded Kamra apologise.

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," he asserted.

Fadnavis criticised Kamra's actions as an intentional attempt to defame Shinde, stating, "There is the right to comedy, but if it is being done to defame our Deputy CM Eknath Shinde purposely, it is not right."

Comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where he 'mocked' the Deputy CM during his stand-up special, triggering a controversy, gaining political backlash.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments and demanded an apology from Kamra within two days; otherwise, he will not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai. (ANI)

