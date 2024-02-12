New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Monday said that the party is prepared for all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, while talks are being held with the Aam Aadmi Party for an alliance.

Speaking to PTI, Lovely said that meetings are being held between the Congress and AAP to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the decision taken by senior Congress leaders about the alliance will be followed by the Delhi unit of the party.

"We are having meetings with the Aam Aadmi Party. We are prepared for all the seven seats in Delhi. We respect all parties who are in alliance and whatever our high command will decide about the collaboration, we will abide by it," Lovely said.

He further said that the party will raise the issue of pollution in its election campaign.

"Pollution is a concern for everyone. The central government and even the Delhi government are guilty for putting our lives in danger. Some former Delhi ministers, who are a part of the Congress, have suggested some measures to reduce pollution and sent it to the prime minister, Delhi lieutenant governor and chief minister but they didn't even bother to call us for a meeting," Lovely alleged.

"We will raise this issue in our poll campaigns for sure," he added.

