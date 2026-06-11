India News | Congress President Kharge Chairs Meeting of AICC Secys, State Presidents in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday chaired a meeting of all party General Secretaries, In-Charges & Pradesh Congress Committee Presidents to discuss current political developments.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal participated in the meeting.

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Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge, Harish Choudhary, Telangana Congress president Bomma Maheshkumar Goud and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also attended the meeting.

On Wednesday, KC Venugopal announced the meeting on X, stating, "An urgent meeting of AICC General Secretaries, In-charges and PCC Presidents will be held tomorrow, June 11, 2026, at Indira Bhavan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments."

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This follows the INDIA bloc meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Kharge said that the INDIA bloc parties will meet every two months to enhance coordination on national issues and for greater synergy between partners of the opposition grouping to take on the BJP-led government. Kharge said 25 parties attended the meeting.

"It was agreed that all parties of the INDIA alliance would meet every two months. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August," the Congress chief said.

Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties have decided to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), "vote loot and electoral malpractices".

"It was agreed to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India on SIR, vote loot and stealing elections. The letter is to be delivered to the Chief Justice of India very soon. It was unanimously agreed to demand the immediate resignation of the Education Minister because he presided over the betrayal of lakhs of youth who appeared for NEET and CBSE examinations," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

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