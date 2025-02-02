New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Congress President Malikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced the formation of an Empowered Action Group of Leaders (EAGLE) with immediate effect to monitor the conduct of free and fair elections by the Election Commission of India, according to a press release.

As per the press release, the team comprised of Ajay Maken, Digvijay Singh, Abhishek Singhvi, Praveen Chakravarty, Pawan Khera, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Nitin Raut, and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy.

The committee will initially focus on the issue of manipulation in the Maharashtra voter list and will submit a detailed report to the leadership at the earliest.

EAGLE will also review past elections in various states and proactively monitor upcoming elections, alongside addressing any issues related to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country. (ANI)

