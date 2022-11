New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday extended greetings on the state foundation day of Uttarakhand and expressed that every person here becomes a part of the country's development.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress president Kharge said, "Happy Foundation Day to the State full of natural wealth and beauty. I wish every person of the state stays happy and becomes a participant in the development of India."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also greeted Uttarakhand on its statehood day and said that people from the hill State are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation-building.

He also wished that Uttarakhand keeps progressing in the coming years.

"Statehood Day greetings to the people of Uttarakhand. This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation-building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute on the State Foundation Day at the martyrs memorial in the court.

"It has been 22 years since the foundation of the state of Uttarakhand. I pay my respects to the martyrs and revolutionaries of the state. We are determined to build Uttarakhand as per their visions," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition organized at the BJP office on the occasion of State Foundation Day in Dehradun.

The state of Uttarakhand became the 27th state of India on this day in 2000.

The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, under the BJP government, after a long-drawn agitation. (ANI)

