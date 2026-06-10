India News | Congress Protests Rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha Candidature, Seeks EC Intervention

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Congress MP Jebi Mather has launched an attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the rejection of party leader Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. In her statement, Mather accused the poll body of acting as a "puppet" in the hands of the Central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The rejection of Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination is yet another instance which reflects the attitude of the Election Commission of India, which is a puppet in the hands of the Central government and the BJP," Mather said.

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The Congress leader remarked, "The Election Commission, which should be playing the role of a protector, is acting as a villain to kill democracy."

Mather further claimed that the ECI only granted a hearing to the Congress party after leaders staged a sit-in protest (dharna) last night. She asserted that the party would not yield to pressure and indicated that they are prepared to challenge the decision through both legal and political channels. "We are not going to bow down. We will fight both legally and politically to ensure justice is done," she added.

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The nomination of Congress's Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan was rejected on Tuesday, after the electoral authorities found irregularities in her affidavit. Slamming the BJP over the development, Natarajan termed it as an attempt to "manipulate" the Rajya Sabha elections by the party.

Addressing a press conference, she also accused the BJP of having "subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh" earlier. She said the BJP fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength."It all began when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became evident that they were engaging in politics designed to trample upon the Constitution and democracy...They are clearly attempting to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they previously subverted elections in Madhya Pradesh," Natarajan said.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said that the party will fight against this decision with all its might."The Congress party will fight this with all its might...Regarding the legal and election-related allegations arising from these events and the way our legal experts approached the situation, the authorities could not, and cannot, simply dismiss the legal grounds; yet, what occurred was an act of sheer political malice. How an election officer, who also serves as the Legislative Assembly Secretary, gave a political shape to the BJP's agenda," he asked.

The polling for Rajya Sabha biennial elections is slated to take place on June 18. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)