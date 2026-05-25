India News | Congress Protests Water Shortage in Jaipur Amid Heatwave; Khachariyawas Gives 24-hour Ultimatum to State Govt

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 25 (ANI): Congress workers on Monday staged a protest at Jal Bhavan in Jaipur over an acute water shortage amid severe heatwave conditions, alleging that the state government has failed to ensure adequate drinking water supply to the public.

The protest was led by former minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

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Speaking to ANI during the protest, Khachariyawas launched a sharp attack on the state government, calling it "incompetent" over its handling of the situation.

"Any government that cannot provide drinking water is an incompetent government. They failed to formulate a contingency plan," he said.

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He further warned that if the Jaipur water crisis is not resolved within 24 hours and supply from Bisalpur is not increased, the water connections of the Chief Minister and ministers would be disconnected. "If, within 24 hours, the issue of contaminated water in Jaipur is not resolved and if the supply from Bisalpur is not increased to make water available to the people, we will cut off the water connections of the Chief Minister and his ministers," Khachariyawas said.

He also alleged that the government is not listening to public concerns, adding that the protest is currently focused on Jal Bhawan and could later extend to the Chief Minister's residence.

"There is no one in this government willing to listen to the public. The people made a grave mistake by casting so many votes in their favour. Today, we are laying siege to the 'Jal Bhawan'; our next destination will be to lay siege to the Chief Minister's official residence," Khachariyawas added.

The protest comes as several parts of the country continue to reel under intense heatwave conditions, with Rajasthan among the worst-affected regions.

From Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan to Maharashtra, Telangana and Gujarat, citizens are facing scorching temperatures, water shortages and hot winds, while health authorities have urged people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and maintain hydration.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to persist for the next several days across large parts of the country.

Heatwave conditions have also impacted tourism in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with local businesses reporting a sharp decline in tourist arrivals.

Earlier, Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said dry weather conditions are likely to continue across most parts of Rajasthan, with heatwave conditions expected to persist for the coming days despite a slight temporary dip in temperature. (ANI)

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