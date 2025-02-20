Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI): BRS working President KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of pushing the people of the state into a "dire" state.

"In the last 15 months, the Congress party has pushed the people of Telangana into a dire state," Rama Rao told reporters after a joint session of the state committee of the BRS.

He said that his party is focusing on institutional building as it enters its 25th year of formation.

"A joint session of the state committee, district party presidents, all our legislators, Parliament members, and ex-ministers was held, with almost 400+ attendees. Since we are entering the 25th year of our party formation, we are focussing on institutional building and how we should rejuvenate our committees," he said.

BRS has decided to celebrate its 25th anniversary with year-long events, while also intensifying its role as the principal opposition in Telangana.

Addressing the media after a key party meeting led by party president K Chandrashekar Rao at Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the party remains committed to fighting for the people's issues under the Congress government.

KTR described BRS as "a child born out of history for the liberation of Telangana" and termed its 25-year journey a significant chapter in the state's socio-political evolution.

He reiterated that the party, under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, would continue to safeguard Telangana's interests.

The meeting extensively discussed the alleged failures of the Congress government, highlighting various crises that have emerged in less than a year.

KTR pointed out that Telangana has witnessed over 400 farmer suicides, 50 student suicides in residential schools, and financial distress among auto drivers and real estate investors.

He criticised the Congress for failing to secure Telangana's share of Krishna River waters, stating that the government is "playing with state interests."

He warned that if the Congress does not act, BRS will announce its own action plan to safeguard Telangana's rights.

BRS has decided to hold a key party representatives' meeting in Hyderabad in the second week of April. A massive public meeting is scheduled for April 27, with the venue to be announced shortly. The party will also form committees within a week to oversee the Silver Jubilee celebrations. (ANI)

