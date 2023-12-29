Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Congress put bar codes behind the chairs for crowdfunding during a rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday.

As a part of the Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh', which was launched earlier this month, a barcode was pasted behind all the chairs on the ground and attendees of the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally were urged to donate.

The pamphlet behind the chairs featured Rahul Gandhi's image along with a bar code.

The pamphlet read, "In this struggle of 138 years for the formation of a better India, Congress needs you. India needs you. Scan now to donate."

The pamphlet further mentioned that among all the donors, five "lucky donors" will be awarded a donation appreciation certificate by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi in his address at the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally exuded confidence that the grand old party will win elections in Maharashtra and across the country.

"This is a fight of ideologies. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader, during his address, also mentioned that there is an ongoing conflict between two opposing ideologies in the country.

"There is a fight of ideologies going on in the country. People think that it is a political fight, a fight for power, it is, but the foundation of this fight is of ideology, of two opposing ideologies. (Desh mai vichardhaara ki ladai chal rahi hai, logo ko lagta hai rajneetik ladai hai, satta ki ladai hai, vo hai, magar iss ladai ki neev jo hai vo vichardhara hai, do vichardhara hai," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking to ANI about the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally, said, "I think today the eyes of the entire country were on the Congress party and on the day of its foundation day, the party has done a very good job giving the message that we are ready to fight in defence of the Constitution and democratic values of this country. We are committed to the unemployed youth and farmers of the country."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also spoke to ANI about the Nagpur rally and said, "Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi today sounded the trumpet of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There will be a meeting of the PCC president and CLP leaders in Delhi on January 4, 2024, and the route for Bharat Nyay Yatra, which will start under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, will be finalized."

The Congress kickstarted its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Nagpur on Thursday.

The Grand Old Party also celebrated their 139th Foundation Day on December 28. (ANI)

