New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Hours after Hardik Patel tendered his resignation from Congress ahead of the Gujarat polls, the Congress unit in Gujarat accused Patel of practising the "politics of opportunism", further alleging that Patel was in touch with BJP for the last six months for the withdrawal of police cases against him.

In a conversation with ANI on Wednesday, Raghu Sharma, AICC In-charge of Gujarat said, "This is politics of dishonesty, of betrayal. He was a star campaigner in the recently held Assembly elections in five states. He was bad-mouthing BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. What happened overnight?"

"The letter issued by him has not been drafted by him. He has just signed it. He was in touch with BJP for the last six months for the withdrawal of cases against him. This is politics of opportunism and nothing else. The people of Gujarat understand this move by Patel very well," said Raghu Sharma.

Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel, who resigned from the party on Wednesday took a potshot at the state Congress leadership saying that leaders are more focused on ensuring that the leaders from Delhi get "chicken sandwich" on time. Elaborating on this point, he said that Gujarat Congress leaders are least bothered to address real issues of Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi to Gujarat get "chicken sandwich" on time.

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever our country faced challenges and when Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying themselves abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" said Patel in his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Patel said during his three years stint in the party, he found that the Congress party and its leadership, both at the central and state level, have been merely reduced to opposing everything.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

