Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Congress rally over the price rise will prove to be a factor in the downfall of the Centre's BJP-led government, said former Rajasthan deputy chief minister here on Saturday.

The Congress will be holding the rally in Jaipur on Sunday.

Also Read | West Bengal: Ambulance Driver From East Bardhaman Becomes Crorepati in One Day.

Pilot said the rally will effect political developments and leave a message that coming times are "bad for the BJP".

"It will become a factor of downfall for the BJP government at the Centre in 2024," Pilot said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Saryu Nahar National Project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur.

He said the Centre will have to give answers for seven years' "misgovernance" and take measures to check inflation.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Satish Poonia called the rally a "political hypocrisy" and said the Congress should first talk about the promises it made during the last Assembly elections.

"It is going to be three years for the Congress government of the state, which is known for not fulfilling promises and making false promises. This is its report card and this Congress rally is just a political hypocrisy," Poonia told reporters in Jhunjhunu.

Asking Congress leaders to pay attention to their promises, Poonia said Rahul Gandhi must come to Rajasthan but also answer why petrol and diesel and electricity in Rajasthan are most expensive in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)