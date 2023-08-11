New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that after going through its own black history and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve and love for Manipur made Congress run away from Lok Sabha during a no-confidence motion on Thursday.

Thakur’s remark came after the walkout by opposition MPs while PM Modi was replying during the no-confidence motion debate and was coming down heavily on opposition.

"When Congress saw its black history in the northeast, it ran away. It ran away when it saw PM Modi's resolve and love for the northeast, for Manipur...This shows that the 'Ghamandia' alliance could not listen to the truth of their allegations, and it ran away,” said Anurag Thakur.

“Their arrogance is such that they did not Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speak. We allowed him to speak...Unhone gud ka gobar kiya," he added.

Notably, the Opposition has moved a no-confidence motion against the NDA government over the issue of Manipur and has been demanding a statement from the PM inside the Parliament.

Earlier listing down Congress history in northeast and in violence-hit state PM has said “Congress is asking us answers for Manipur violence, they are forgetting what Nehru ji did when Assam was attacked," PM Modi said.

He further said that the Opposition didn't have the courage and intention to discuss Manipur.

PM also has asserted that state and central government are working to restore the peace in Manipur. PM also has ‘assured’ for strictest punishment for the accused indulged in crimes against women. “There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable," PM said.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time,” PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.

He further said the country is with the people of Manipur. “I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” he added. (ANI)

