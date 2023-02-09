Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress on Thursday refuted the claim made by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) mouthpiece 'Saamana' that the resignation of Nana Patole from the post of Speaker of the Assembly triggered the fall of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

In its response to the 'Saamana' column, the Congress said it was 'inappropriate' for the publication to link the fall of the MVA government.

Congress leader Atul Londhe said Patole did not make a hasty decision to resign as Speaker, as it was taken on the advice of the party's then national president Sonia Gandhi.

The chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Londhe said the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) should respect the decision of its alliance partner as it is central to the idea of a coalition.

"The allegation that the resignation of Nana Patole as Speaker triggered the crisis in the MVA government is unfounded and baseless," Londhe told ANI.

"It is also not correct to say that the resignation of Patole as Speaker was the only reason why the MVA government plunged into a crisis and eventually fell. Other factors were involved. Also, the decision was an internal party matter," he added.

Londhe added that decisions in the Congress are taken after due consultations with the high command. "Our party president takes the final call which everyone has to accept. This was a decision taken by Sonia Gandhi in the interest of the party after assessing the political situation at the time," he said.

The working president of the Mumbai Congress, Charan Singh Saprab, said it is likely that Patole tendered his registration after holding discussions with the high command in Delhi.

"I think Nana Patole's resignation as Speaker must have been discussed with high command in Delhi and only then was the decision taken," he said. (ANI)

