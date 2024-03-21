New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress released the third list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, fielding Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from West Bengal's Berhampore, which he has been representing since 1999.

While Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law, Radhakrishna, will contest from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

The list consists of 56 candidates for eight states and Union Territories including Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Congress has again fielded Chowdhury from Berhampore, setting up the much-anticipated clash between the veteran Congress leader and cricketer-turned-politician Yusuf Pathan, who has been fielded by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

In Rajasthan, the party has named Sunil Sharma from Jaipur, Sangeeta Beniwal from Pali, Umeda Ram Beniwal from Barmer, Urmila Jain Bhaya from Jhalawar-Baran and Kuldeep Indora from Ganganagar.

The party, however, will fight in alliance with the CPI-M on the Sikar parliamentary seat in the state.

The party has announced the candidates for eight seats in West Bengal.

In Karnataka, it has fielded Priyanka Jarkiholi from Chikkodi, Radhakrishna from Gulbarga (SC), Vinod Asooti from Dharwad, former Rajya Sabha member M Rajeev Gowda from Bangalore North, Sowmya Reddy from Bangalore South and Mansoor Ali Khan from Bangalore Central, among others.

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki has been fielded from Arunachal West.

In Gujarat, the party has named Congress Legislative Party leader in the Gujarat Assembly Amit Chawda from Gujarat's Anand, while Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar, Prabhaben Taviyad from Dahod (ST) and Nilesh Kumbani from Surat, among others.

With this, the party has declared a total of 138 candidates for the polls.

Earlier, the Congress had released its second list of 43 candidates from four states. Sitting Lok Sabha MP and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi will be contesting from Jorhat constituency in the state. (ANI)

