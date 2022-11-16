Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday released its final list of 37 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party has fielded former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh Vaghela from the Bayad constituency.

With the final list, Congress has announced 179 candidates for the polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The party has given tickets to Ramesh Koli from Sanand, Chirag Arvindbhai Patel from Khambhat, Harshadbhai Ninama from Dahod (ST), Mahesh Patel from Palanpur, Shivabhai Bhuriya from Deodra and Amrutbhai Aobji Thakro from Kankroj.

Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat elections.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar are among the star campaigners of the party.

The list also includes the names of former CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh. The list also includes former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the state which has been in power for over 25 years. However, the party is also facing challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party. (ANI)

