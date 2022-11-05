New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

The list has some prominent names including Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Says if Minor Girl in Brothel Complains of Forceful Sex, Customer Can't Be Let Off.

The party fielded Ramesh Bhai Dangar from Anjar, Sanjaybhai Govabjhai Rabari from Deesa and Himanshu V Patel from Gandhinagar South.

The Congress faces a stiff challenge in Gujarat as the BJP has been in power in the state for 27 years. The Congress is also facing a challenge from Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read | Odisha Consumer Court Orders Shopping Mall To Pay Rs 25,000 for Charging Rs 6 for Carry Bag.

The elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh elections will also be declared the same day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)