New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal have started their discussions for the upcoming Bihar elections, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Congress' Rahul Gandhi, party's General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and others. On the RJD side, MP Manoj Jha, MP Sanjay Yadav and other leaders were present.

Early this morning, Tejashwi Yadav landed at Delhi airport for his official meeting with the Congress over the Bihar polls. After coming out of the airport, he said they would be discussing seat-sharing and poll strategy at Kharge's residence.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Today is our official meeting. We will discuss the strategies for Bihar (elections). "

Speaking about the meeting, RJD leader and RS MP Manoj Jha told ANI, "This is a formal meeting. If we look at the Congress party's allies, RJD has been the oldest ally as of now. In this formal meeting, the entire scenario will be discussed."

Saying that the "entire context" of Bihar will be discussed, Jha added, "This meeting has been scheduled keeping in view the entire context of Bihar, and since the elections are now about 6-8 months away, it will be discussed."

Notably, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the issue of migration in Bihar, taking out the 'Naukri do' rally to urge the state government to stop migration and facilitate job creation for the youth. On April 7, Kumar was joined by Rahul Gandhi in Begusarai for the yatra.

Earlier on March 30, while sounding the poll bugle for the party in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed former bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav of presiding over a "jungle raj" and corruption between 1990-2005.

"What did Lalu Yadav's government do in Bihar from 1990 to 2005? Lalu Yadav's government defamed Bihar in the country and the world by doing a fodder scam in the entire state. His government will always be known as 'Jungle Raj' in the history of Bihar," the Home Minister said.

A high stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting against the Mahagathbandan; consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to take out a rally in Bihar's Buxar on April 20. (ANI)

