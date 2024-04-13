Majuli (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is contesting from the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency, on Friday said that Congress rule marred with "corruption, vice, tactics of division and disparity, communal politics and nepotism led to its insignificance" today.

"Congress has failed the people of Assam. The north bank of the Brahmaputra lagged behind most of the other parts of the country when it came to development. With PM Narendra Modi ji's dynamic leadership, the BJP-led NDA government has been able to bring development to this part of the country, after remaining neglected for most of the Congress government's misrule. Congress has lost relevance in the present political scenario due to their lack of intent, lack of able leadership, and absence of 'Jatiyo' character to bring about social change in the country. Six decades of Congress rule marred with corruption, vice, tactics of division and disparity, communal politics and nepotism led to the fall of Congress and its insignificance among the electoral politics today," Sonowal said.

The senior leader of the BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal, campaigned for the BJP candidates of Jorhat LSC and Lakhimpur LSC with marathon public meetings at Phulani Chariali, Aahotguri Monikanchan Courtyard, Uttar Kamalabari Satra Courtyard, Boginodi Ramdhenu Club Courtyard, and Narowathan Jyotirupa High School playground, respectively.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has clocked unprecedented growth in the past ten years.

"With Modi ji's able leadership, India has become the fifth largest economy of the world - a feat that remained elusive during the six decades of Congress's misrule. As we continue to remain steadfast in our attempt to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, I seek your blessings and support to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. With more than sixty visits to the Northeast as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji has set a new benchmark as he drove the changeover of the Northeast, that was left neglected for most part of Congress rule," he said.

Attacking the Congress-backed opposition, Sarbananda Sonowal made a scathing attack and said, "Those, who are piggybacking Congress in this election, must answer why Shrimanta Shankardev Kalashetra was attacked, why public properties were destroyed, why they led people with fake information, and why they pushed our beautiful Assam to the abyss. I said this then and I am saying it now that CAA won't impact the indigenous people of Assam. Those, who have been trying to instigate people with false narratives around CAA, my question is to them: Where are the crores of foreigners? Are they in Dibrugarh or in Guwahati? For their reckless, irresponsible, and vested interests, they put the people of Assam in harm's way. They must answer people about their cruel misdeed that they instigated."

Sarbananda Sonowal was joined by Bhuban Gam, MLA, Majuli; Manab Deka, MLA, Lakhimpur; Ranjit Doley, Biren Saikia, Haren Deuri, Premdhar Doley, and Rituparna Baruah, among others. (ANI)

