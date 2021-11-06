New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Following the results of three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly bypolls, Congress general secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal on Friday sought a report from the in-charge of all the election states and the state presidents for the reasons for the party's victory as well as defeat.

By-elections were held in 14 states and one union territory on October 30 of which the results were announced on November 2. The in-charge and the president were asked for a review report of defeat and victory on these points-

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2021: Delhi Govt Declares Public Holiday on November 10.

The party sought review reports on eight points including -- the reason of by-elections, selection of candidates, campaign and strategy, the impact of coalition, the influence of other opposition parties, the impact of bypolls results on the politics of that state, review of the election results of Congress and any other reason (if any) for the election results.In the recent bypolls in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Congress won all the seats including one Lok Sabha Seat and three Assembly seats.

Congress swept the Rajasthan by-polls winning both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections. The Party won one Assembly seat in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka each. In Karnataka where there is a BJP government, Congress won the Hangal Assembly constituency, a seat believed to be the chief minister's stronghold.

Also Read | Bitcoin Scandal: Karnataka BJP Govt Rattled As Allegations Reach PMO.

Meanwhile, in states like Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and West Bengal Congress' performance remained poor. In Assam, Congress could not be able to win any seat and lost badly in states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, BJP performed much better in these states.

While in Bihar, the Opposition unity was at stake, as Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who earlier fought the polls in alliance, contested the bypolls separately. Here, both the seats that went for bypolls was won by the ruling Janata Dal (United). Following the results, RJD blamed Congress for breaching the alliance principles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)