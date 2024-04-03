Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], April 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress party, during its rule, jailed its own leaders and indulged in 'extortion'.

He further claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre have 'only sent thieves' to jail.

"They are fighting alongside those leaders who served jail time in various cases. They sent Kanimozhi and D Raja to jail; now Congress is with them. Which washing machine Congress keeps talking about, You have made people who went to jail the minister. You sent Lalu Yadav to jail, not us. So was it washing machine? Congress sent its own people to jail and indulged in 'extortion', and BJP sent thieves to jail, that's the difference," Nishikant Dubey told ANI at Dumka in Jharkhand.

Further, exuding confidence in his win, the incumbent MP from Godda said, "If JMM field its candidate in Godda, I won't be doing election campaign for me, even if Congress fields Pradip Yadav, I still won't campaign for myself. I will just file my nomination and come for the result, as I think he will lose his deposit."

The BJP leader is contesting from the Godda Lok Sabha constituency, where he is the sitting MP.

Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases. Voting will take place in Jharkhand on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious across 12 seats, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each. (ANI)

