New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): With its partners in the INDIA bloc derserting the Congress, dealing a blow to Opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party, on Sunday, set up a 20-member election committee with an eye on the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to take place this year.

YS Sharmila Reddy, the daughter of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and the sister of his successor Jaganmohan Reddy, was named the chairperson of the panel.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi: 'Yajna' for Harmony Held at BAPS Hindu Temple Ahead of Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi.

Sharmila was appointed as the Congress's state president after she resigned her membership of the ruling YSRCP and joined the grand old party.

Sharmila joined the Congress on January 4 at the party's Delhi headquarters in the presence of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi Represents Connection Between Bharat and Gulf, Says Indian Envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir (Watch Video).

SN Raja, meanwhile, was appointed as the additional general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal of the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee and the appointment of an additional General Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, as enclosed, with immediate effect," the party informed through a statement on Sunday.

Besides, Sharmila Reddy, N Raghuveera Reddy, T Subbarami Reddy, M M Pallam Raju, K Raju, KVP Ramachandra Rao, G Rudra Raju, S Sailajanath, Chinta Mohan, JD Seelam, K Bapi Raju, N Tulasi Reddy, Shaik Mastan Vali, Padmasree Sunkara, Janga Gowtham, Rakesh Reddy, Sirivella Prasad, Usha Naidu, Surya Naik and Srinivasa Reddy are the members of the panel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)