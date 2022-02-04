Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Congress leader and former vice-chairman of NDMA M Shashidhar Reddy on Friday condemned the firing incident that occurred on Thursday evening on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, and said that a thorough investigation into the matter is "imperative".

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "The incident near a toll gate in Meerut to Delhi Highway on Thursday evening in which shots were fired puncturing the tyres of the car of Asaduddin Owaisi is highly condemnable. It was a matter of relief that he was unharmed."

"In the prevailing highly surcharged atmosphere of electioneering in UP, an attempt like this creates a lot of suspicion about the motive and the forces responsible for this. There is a strong effort to polarise the elections and a thorough investigation is imperative not only to identify the culprits but also to expose those behind them," the Congress leader added.

Reddy suspected the incident to have been orchestrated to fan "communal tensions" ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls to polarise the voters.

"This incident appears to have been clearly designed to fan communal tensions to polarise people in UP for electoral gains," he said.

Reddy said that Owaisi should take "necessary safety measures at the personal level" too.

"I am personally concerned for Owaisi's safety. Adequate security must be provided to him. Further, I would like Owaisi to be extremely careful and take all necessary safety measures at the personal level as well," he said.

Following the attack on Owaisi's convoy in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Central Government has reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a detailed reply on February 7 in Parliament on the incident of firing on Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi raised the issue of the attack on his convoy on Friday and said that he does not want the Z security and demanded from the government to charge the shooters with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice...charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal govt to end hate, radicalization," he said in the Parliament. (ANI)

